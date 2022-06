BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old homeless man was killed in a June 27 Birmingham homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said the man, Benjamin Lee Doaks, sustained blunt force injuries during an assault on 6th Place North. Doaks was pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m. following the assault.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.