TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hewitt-Trussville middle school and high school student have both been suspended from school after threatening the schools.
According to Trussville Police, a middle school student verbally threatened to “shoot the school up.” A student from Hewitt-Trussville High School also stated the same thing. Both students were suspended from school and all activities.
Trussville City Schools Acting Superintendent Frank Costanzo notified parents of the incident via a voicemail. He also stressed the importance for parents to inform their children of the seriousness of making verbal or written threats, even in a “joking” manner.
“School administrators and SROs will evaluate every threat written or verbal and the student code of conduct will be administered, no exceptions,” Costanzo said.
A disciplinary hearing will be held as Trussville PD continues to investigate.