Henry Ruggs III to be on 24/7 alcohol monitoring after missing court-ordered test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After missing a breathalyzer test in a case involving a deadly DUI crash, Henry Ruggs will remain on house arrest and will be monitored around the clock for alcohol.

The former Las Vegas Raiders and Crimson Tide football player walked into a Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning after he was ordered last week to make a physical appearance in court for missing the required test. Ruggs was required to test four times a day. Missing the test violated one of the terms of his release on bail.

Ruggs is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash on Nov. 2 that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog. Police say Ruggs was speeding at 156 miles per hour just before he rear-ended Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway, causing the car to catch fire.

Now, Ruggs is required to wear an ankle bracelet that monitors him for alcohol 24 hours a day. Judge Suzan Baucum said she is comfortable with that device and it replaces the breathalyzer requirement.

Henry Ruggs appears in court.



First appearance since he was placed on house arrest



Judge Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to show up after he missed a court-required alcohol breath check-in. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/gRwTw77NUP — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 22, 2021

David Chesnoff, Ruggs’ attorney, told Baucum that Ruggs is not a danger to the community. He has completed 77 tests and missed the test because he was with family and didn’t hear the testing alert.

Defense Attorney David Chesnoff:



Henry Ruggs has a log, “so there is a strong mechanism in place to make sure he’s not a danger.”



Ruggs has completed 77 tests and was with family at the time he missed one. He did not hear the testing alert@8NewsNow https://t.co/lZJG332tfU https://t.co/EDy4eFmbkQ pic.twitter.com/fdUJAJ2hYu — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 22, 2021

Jennifer Rangel, who is with SCRAM of Nevada, said Ruggs had been very compliant despite missing the one test and had even took nine additional tests outside of what was required.

Ruggs faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with the crash.