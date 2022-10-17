HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena High School student was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat on social media Monday.

According to the Helena Police Department, the administration at HHS was made aware of a possible threat towards the school on social media by a student. HPD and the school resource officer were immediately notified and detectives began an investigation. As a result, the student was charged in the case and transported to Shelby County Juvenile Detention.

The student’s name will not be released since they are a juvenile.