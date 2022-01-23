Helena Police obtain 2 capital murder warrants for man wanted in home killings

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have obtained two capital murder warrants for the man they suspect killed two people in a Helena home last week.

John Peyton Scott III, 42, is wanted for the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited and Chester E. Tarwater Jr. Scott is approximately 6-foot-3 and weighs 273 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Helena Police said that they have reason to believe Scott could be armed and dangerous. Detectives are asking the public for help in locating Scott.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Helena Police Department at 205-663-6499.

“We anticipate additional information to be released in the next 24-48 hours pertinent to the status of the investigation as well as the search for Mr. Scott,” said Chief Brad Flynn in a media update.