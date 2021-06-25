Helena man charged with raping juvenile family member over 7 year period

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of repeatedly raping a juvenile family member over a seven year period.

Bicholas Ricard Schoonover, 34, has been charged with first-degree rape and incest. He is also facing similar charges in other jurisdictions as well, according to HPD.

HPD Chief Brad Flynn called this case “one of the most disturbing cases I have seen in a 25-year law enforcement career.”

Schoonover is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is developing story.