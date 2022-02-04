COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of killing two people in Helena made his first court appearance on Thursday.

John Peyton Scott III returned from Florida earlier this week and was extradited to the Shelby Country Jail. Scott appeared in front of Judge William Bostick for the first time Thursday.

In January, the Helena Police Department announced that Scott was charged with capital murder in the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, and her father, 75-year-old Chester E Tarwater Jr., who were found dead at a home on Piney Woods Drive in Helena Jan. 19.

Scott will remain in Shelby County jail until his preliminary hearing. He is still being held without bond at this time.