1 dead in shooting at gas station in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Fairfield gas station that left one man dead Thursday.

According to JCSO, deputies were notified of a person shot at the intersection of Milstead Road and Woodward Road just after 11 a.m. Authorities arrived on the scene and found a grey Dodge Charger had rolled into the back of a Ford Explorer. Inside the vehicle was the victim who had been shot.

Witnesses say the Charger pulled in behind the Explorer at the gas pumps prior to shots being fired between two subjects inside of the Charger, according to JCSO. One of the men inside the car fled the scene on foot.

No suspect is in custody at this time. JCSO says there is no danger to the public. If you have any information on this case, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.