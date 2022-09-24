BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was shot by Birmingham Police Saturday morning after police said he pointed a gun at officers.

According to BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley around 11:40 a.m. Officers arrived on reports of a domestic disturbance. A father stated he had several arguments with his son and he wanted him removed from his apartment, he also added that his son was armed. Officers arrived and attempted to deescalate the situation, when the son entered the back bedroom.

Police said the son came back with his firearm and pointed it at two officers and one of the officers shot the suspect. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported the unidentified man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigating agency in the shooting. No other information is available at this time.