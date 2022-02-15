BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting an investigation near the Inglenook neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, officers are believed to be searching for a suspect in the area near 36th Ave and Tallapoosa Street who fled the scene of a shooting.

Authorities said a woman was shot at a gas station on the 420 block of Oporto Madrid Blvd. South in Birmingham. Officers are searching for the suspect near 36th Ave and Tallapossa Street.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time. No further information has been provided.

