Hearing date set for suspect involved in murder of Lowndes County Sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — John William Chase, the suspect charged with capital murder of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, will be transported for a preliminary court hearing on Jan. 6, 2020.

According to the court document, Chase will be transported to the hearing by the current Sheriff of Lowndes County, Christopher West, from Elmore County Jail to the Lowndes County Court House. Once the hearing concludes, Chase will be returned to the Elmore County Jail.

Eighteen-year-old William Chase Johnson turned himself into police after authorities say he shot and killed the sheriff. He was charged with felony murder at the time.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway. 97.

