MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 28-year-old Hartselle man has pleaded guilty to several sex-related charges, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Joshua Lee Wilson

On Tuesday, the PPD reported that Joshua Lee Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child and one count of incest.

Sergeant Jason Wilbanks began an investigation after the PPD received a report on July 26, 2020 that Wilson had sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 16.

Wilson was arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child and second-degree sexual abuse.

Wilson remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $156,000 bond.