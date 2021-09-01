Handcuffed man escapes custody in Jefferson County, search still underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped police custody Wednesday morning.

According to JCSO, 34-year-old Joshua Neil Lee was being taken into custody by deputies around 11:20 a.m. for outstanding warrants in the 8000 block of 4th Avenue South in Eastlake. He was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle when he was able to break free and escape.

Lee is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 pounds with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants. Authorities say he should still be in handcuffs.

The warrants against Lee were for failing to appear on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

No other information has been released at this time.