CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hanceville man with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Brett Alan Cole, 52, was arrested on Saturday after CCSO obtained grand jury indictments against Cole with the help of the group Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Cole has been charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and was booked at the Cullman County Jail.