CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants.

An investigation continued and sufficient evidence was provided to officially charge Nickens, according to CCSO.