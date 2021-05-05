Hamilton woman charged with animal cruelty after ASPCA rescued 30 dogs from property

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Over a month after the Hamilton Police Department and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued 30 dogs from a home, one woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Julie Akins, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty. Her arrest came following an investigation that led to police and the ASPCA going to a house on March 31, where dozens of dogs were found living in poor and crowded conditions.

According to the ASPCA, many of the dogs were living in the home and in an attached garage, while others were found outside in cages and were covered in mud and feces. In addition, the group reported that the remains of dead animals were also found on the property.

“Animal cruelty should not be tolerated anywhere, and the ASPCA is grateful to the Hamilton Police Department for pursuing this case and continuing to make animal welfare issues a priority in their community,” said Jasmine Holsinger, director of field operations for the ASPCA National Field Response team, in a statement released following the rescue. “The animals we rescued today were living in poor conditions where their basic needs were not being met, and we look forward to providing them with immediate and much-needed care.”