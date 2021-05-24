Hamilton man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to double homicide, kidnapping

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hamilton man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to a 2016 double homicide and a kidnapping.

On Monday, Jimmy Dale Cooper, 63, admitted his guilt to the killing of Donnie Miller and Linda Cole at separate offices in downtown Hamilton and admitted to holding at least one person hostage in putting that plan in motion.

Cooper was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on each of the capital murder charges and to a life sentence on the kidnapping.

The sentence was given after a recess in which the prosecutors and defense, after consulting with the victim and victims’ families, reached an agreement that prevented a long trial.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rachel Smith and Assistant District Attorney CeJe Hearn prosecuted the case.