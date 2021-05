MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Haleyville man accused of setting fire to his estranged wife’s home has pled guilty to second degree arson and was sentenced to 10 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Daniel Edward Treece, 37, admitted to intentionally setting fire to a mobile home where his estranged wife was living.

Along with the sentence, Treece will be required to repay the homeowner the damages caused by the fire.