HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County woman was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the town of Akron’s public library.

Diann Taylor, 42, faces three counts of theft and ethics charges from her time as the town clerk for Akron. She served that role until November 2020.

According to Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall’s office, Taylor used her position to gain access to the library’s bank account and take $115,184.40 in cash or debit card purchases for herself, family members or other businesses she was associated with. She also is said to have made false statements to the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday and released after posting bond. If convicted, Taylor could face between two and 20 years in prison for the theft charges and one year for the ethics charge.