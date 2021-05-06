Hale County man charged with killing brother

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sawyerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his brother.

William Kendrick is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Arthur Kendrick, which happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of County Road 28 in Sawyerville at the trailer where Kendrick live. According to the Hale County Coroner’s Office, Arthur Kendrick was shot twice in chest while he and his brother were having a fight.

No bond has been set for William Kendrick’s release.