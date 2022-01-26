BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal grand jury has charged a Guntersville woman with trying to illegally buy several guns over the course of three months.

The announcement came Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

46-year-old Caritina Jarquin of Guntersville faces a four-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

That indictment says that between March 2021 and May 2021, Jarquin bought multiple .22 caliber rifles from Simmons Sporting Goods Co., a licensed firearms dealer located in Jefferson County.

Jarquin faces up 10 years in prison, the maximum available penalty.