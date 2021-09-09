Gunshots fired ‘in close proximity’ while BPD officers investigated shooting that injured woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the Birmingham Police Department was investigating a shooting that injured a woman Thursday evening, several gunshots were fired “in close proximity,” according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a woman shot around 5:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 46th Place. While in the area, separate gunshots were fired, leading to an emergency call being put in for possible police assistance. No one was injured in the second shooting.

BPD later learned that the woman who was initially shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UAB Hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities say she received minimal treatment and left the hospital before seeing a doctor.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.