Greensboro police searching for suspect after man, shot multiple times, found in yard

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is on the scene of a shooting investigation underway in Greensboro. The scene is located near Highway 25.

One male victim was found in the front yard of a home around 11:30 on Wednesday night. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a Moundville area hospital for treatment.

Because of the extent of their injuries, the victim was later transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police are looking for a suspect in this shooting. There are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

