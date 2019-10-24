Greensboro police fire shots at suspect armed with shotgun, suspect survives, chief says

Breaking News
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Greensboro Alabama Police Chief Mike Hamilton tells CBS 42 that two officers shot a suspect after he pulled out a shotgun.

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 11 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect behind a screen door. When asked to come out, the suspect refused to comply and put down his gun and continued to advance toward the officers. Chief Hamilton says that the officers, in turn, fired at the suspect in self-defense.

The suspect survived the shooting and officers were not hurt.

The SBI is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

