Greensboro man charged for three burglaries, stolen guns

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Scott Hamilton, 38, of Greensboro, Alabama, has been charged for three burglaries and is held on a bond of $45,000.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department was made aware that a gun they reported stolen had been recovered by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office. The gun was taken in a burglary from Plus 1 Tactical.

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigators and agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) bureau responded to Hale County. The investigators were assisted by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Police Department, and in their investigation, the team obtained a search warrant for a Greensboro residence.

At the residence, the team found multiple stolen firearms from burglaries including Plus 1 Tactical and Woods and Water.

Hamilton was charged for these burglaries including a burglary at Skyland Auto and is currently held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. There are more charges pending for him.

