TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man accused of several break-ins over the past few weeks.

Omar Ezra Knott, 32, was taken into custody at the Creekwood Village Apartments Thursday and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary.

Police report Knott allegedly stole beer and electronics in these “smash-and-grab” break-ins that took place at businesses on Feb. 16, 22, 28 and March 3. Knott is also suspected of three other similar burglaries at churches and other buildings.

Knott was located by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after being named a suspect last week. He is also being held on outstanding warrants and probation violations in other counties in Alabama.

Knott is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.