Warning: The details and images contained in this article are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

PONCE DE LEON, Fla (WDHN) — A Ponce De Leon man is in custody after Florida authorities said he kept animals living in severe squalor, resulting in the death of four.

On Wednesday, August 23, Thomas Kelly was arrested and charged with four felony counts of Animal Cruelty Causing Death and thirty misdemeanor counts of Tormenting, Depriving, or Mutilating Animals.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found animals belonging to Kelly in a trailer living in unfit and unlivable conditions, with extremely limited food and water, and most animals not having access to the minimal amount of foot on the property.

Deputies said four animals died due to lack of care, and the surviving animals were given emergency veterinary care.

Graphic images below:

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Kelly- Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office



Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office



Courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office