BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has launched a sexual assault investigation around an employee of Grandview Hospital.

According to BPD, detectives learned that a sexual assault reportedly happened at the hospital in September. Since then, detectives have learned of at least two additional victims who alleged they were sexually assaulted at Grandview Medical Center by Cornell Richards, 39, of Birmingham.

Five warrants have been issued for Richards, including first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Richards was arrested by BPD’s Crime Reduction Team, he is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. Police have not specified if the victims were also employees of the hospital or patients.

If you know anyone who may have been victimized by Richards, contact the special victims unit at 205-297-8413.