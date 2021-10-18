Grandmother arrested in death of 6-month-old in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — A woman has been arrested in the death of her 6-month-old granddaughter Tuscaloosa.

Police were called to DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa Friday after a 6-month-old arrived by ambulance deceased.

“The infant has been found by its grandmother, who was keeping the child,” Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said via email.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s officer informed police that the child’s cause of death was “indicative of abuse and would be deemed a homicide.”

“It was determined that grandmother was alone with the child at the time of the injury that caused the infant’s death,” Kennedy said.

The grandmother, 46-year-old Charlotte Simpson, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $30,000 bond.