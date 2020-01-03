Grand jury to hear case against Birmingham woman charged with shooting 5-year-old relative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case against a woman accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old in Birmingham has been moved to a grand jury.

A preliminary hearing was held Friday morning for Ricckia Allen, 29, who is charged with capital murder and is being held in jail without bond.

Family members of Ta’Narius “T.J.” Moore, the child killed in the shooting, were wearing red T-shirts as they sat inside the courtroom for the hearing, wearing red t-shirts. According to police, Allen and another family member were in an altercation that led to gunfire on Dec. 7. Moore was hit as a result of the gunfire.

“It went the way we thought it would go,” said Emory Anthony, Allen’s attorney. “We knew that there was another shooter and we are waiting on the ballistics as well as they are because that is going to be the final thing.”

Anthony claimed Allen was leaving the scene when a woman fired several gunshots into her car. He said that while Allen did fire a gun in the air, there is no evidence that she shot anyone.

While Allen is related to Moore and his family, Birmingham police have not disclosed how she is related to them.

