Grand jury indicts Birmingham man on capital murder of 2-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, a Jefferson Country grand jury indicted a Birmingham man in the death of a Center Point toddler.

According to the indictment, Sylvester Corderyl Taylor, 31, was charged with “intentionally causing the death of 2-year-old Kaiden Amire Ford by striking him with his hands, and/or a belt, and/or a cord.”

Ford was found in an apartment complex not breathing and was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.

According to court records, Taylor had previously been convicted of reckless vehicular manslaughter in 2014.

Taylor’s arraignment will take place in August.