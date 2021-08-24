Graceville Police searching for suspect who escaped custody

GRACEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Graceville Police Department is looking for a suspect that escaped custody on Tuesday.

Allonte Jacquez Bellamy is wanted for trespassing, resisting arrest, and escaping custody. Bellamy is not considered to be armed or dangerous.

Bellamy is a black male, 5’9”, weighing approximately 165 pounds was arrested on Tuesday morning for trespassing.

Bellamy was then transported to the Graceville Police Department. While at the Graceville Police Department, Bellamy managed to escape while handcuffed during processing.

Bellamy was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red jogging pants, in the area of Sanders Avenue and Pearl Street in Graceville.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact the Graceville Police Department 850-263-3944.