CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Glencoe man was arrested Friday and charged with homicide for an incident that happened in October of 2020.

Jessc Berome Cohee, 39, was arrested by the Centre Police Department Friday afternoon and was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was charged with murder and manslaughter on a grand jury indictment. His bond totals $750,000.

The Centre Police Department says that the reported incident happened on October 2, 2020, which resulted in the death of a victim. No further information was given.