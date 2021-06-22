Getaway driver in Anniston bank robbery sentenced to 70 months in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Florida man will spend nearly six years in prison for his part in a bank robbery in Anniston last year.

Shaun Jamar Harris, 32, of Miami, was sentenced to 70 months in prison during a court hearing Tuesday. Harris pleaded guilty to the charge back in November.

“As today’s sentence makes plain, bank robbery is a serious federal offense that carries serious prison time.” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a press release. “I want to thank the FBI and the Anniston Police Department for their work investigating this case.”

According to the plea agreement, Harris and his accomplice, Christopher Jermain Spann, robbed the Regions Bank branch on Greenbrier Dear Road in Anniston on January 10, 2020. Spann reportedly went into the bank while Harris waited in the car. Spann handed the bank teller a note written by Harris that read, “ALL BIG BILL N THE BAG. NO DIE PICK OR TRACK I HAVE A GUN WILL KILL YOU.” The teller placed $1720.10 in a plastic bag provided by Spann and gave the bag back to him.

Spann fled the bank and ran to a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harris. Harris recklessly drove out of the bank parking lot and was later stopped going eastbound on I-20 in Cleburne County. Harris and Spann were subsequently arrested and taken to the Anniston Police Department.

Spann is scheduled for sentencing on June 30.