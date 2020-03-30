Georgia woman shot to death in front of toddler daughter, boyfriend arrested

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say a man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death in front of her 3-year-old daughter.
The woman, identified as 20-year-old Akiela Peters-Williams, was shot Friday inside a DeKalb County motel room.
After further investigation, DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent says police arrested the victim’s boyfriend 22-year-old Shadrac Nkrumah of Atlanta.
Vincent tells local news outlets that when police arrived about 6 p.m., the child was still in the room. She has since been turned over to relatives.
