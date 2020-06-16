Georgia woman charged in Homewood human trafficking operation

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a human trafficking operation in Homewood.

Last Friday, 26-year-old Marlette Lychelle Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree human trafficking. Her arrest came after two trafficking victims spoke with officers at the Homewood Police Department days after being found at a hotel on Oxmoor Road on June 3.

“Homewood Police Detectives, with the assistance of the FBI, were able to determine the victims had been trafficked from Memphis, TN to Atlanta, GA, and then to Homewood,” a release from the HPD stated.

Smith is being held on $1 million bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

