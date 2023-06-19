JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Dima Stevanovich Novikov, 29, has been indicted by a Jackson County grand jury just over three weeks after he allegedly shot and killed Terry Dewayne Warren, 61.

Novikov, who the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) confirmed changed his name from James Aaron Mulkey, was arrested in Chatsworth, Georgia, by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, May 26, Sheriff Rocky Harnen said deputies received a call about shots fired on County Road 17 in Skyline, where they arrived at about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies found Warren suffering from gunshot wounds in his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once Novikov was identified as a suspect, a warrant was obtained for his arrest and a nationwide “Be-On-the-Look-Out” (BOLO) was also put out for the 29-year-old.

It was five days later when the JCSO said in a press release that the investigation involved “countless man-hours” from multiple agencies in two states.

“It should also be noted that during this investigation citizens of Jackson County called in numerous tips, which greatly assisted in this arrest,” authorities said.

Novikov was booked into the Jackson County Jail on June 1, where he is still being held without bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for August 1, with a pretrial hearing set for August 10.