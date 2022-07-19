ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A registered sex offender out of Georgia was arrested in Etowah County Thursday and charged with several crimes involving minors.

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, a report came in to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, stating that a female child was picked up in the middle of the night by 53-year-old Clayton Carl Kelley.

During an investigation, the ECSO determined that Kelley had actually picked up two female minors, took them to a local park and gave them marijuana. On another occasion, deputies say Kelley sent videos and photos to the minors and provided them with alcohol.

Kelley was arrested on 11 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of transmitting obscene material, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kelley is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $421,000 bond with specific conditions upon release. Those conditions include no unsupervised contact with any child under 18, no contact with the victims, and no smartphone or other electronic devices.