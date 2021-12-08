Georgia businessman shot and killed on daughter’s birthday, fundraising efforts underway to help grieving family

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the grieving family of a Georgia businessman who was shot and killed during a robbery on his daughter’s third birthday.

Amit Kumar Patel, 45, was going to deposit money at Synovus Bank on Dec. 6 when he was robbed and shot around 9:30 a.m. EMS arrived on the scene, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

What was supposed to be a day of celebration is now marked by heartbreak.

“It’s just a sad situation when a man can wake up in the morning, tell his family: I’ll see you when I get home, I love you… go to the bank and make a deposit and get assaulted from a gunshot wound.” Buddy Bryan, Muscogee County Coroner

Patel was the owner of the Chevron Gas Station on Buena Vista Road, about a mile from the crime scene. He worked with partner, Vinnie Patel, for six years and was described by others as a “hardworking, upstanding citizen.” Vinnie helped set up the GoFundMe page, in an effort to ease the burden on the family left behind.

Amit was the primary breadwinner for his family, now his wife Roshni has the task of being the sole caregiver for their 3-year-old daughter, her 91-year-old handicapped grandmother-in-law, retired father-in-law, and disabled mother-in-law with polio.





The GoFundMe page says the following:

“Amit was one of the most loving, calm and gentle souls we knew and if you had the opportunity to meet him you would know the warmth of a great man and father.” GOFUNDME PAGE

With the holiday season, local leaders are encouraging people to be hypervigilant as they enter and exit malls, banks and other places of business.

“It’s kind of backwards because there’s so much joy in so many different places during the holidays. But it’s also an opportunity for people who may not do positive things. So we urge people to continue to be vigilant. Make sure they look very carefully around their car before they go to get in it and likewise when they’re getting out of it.” Skip Henderson, Columbus Mayor

December 6 is a date Patel’s little girl may never forget. The day she turns one year older also marks the day her father lost his life. The Patel family is now leaning on the community for help.

The Amit Patel GoFundMe page already has over $60,000 dollars in donations, but they are still short of their goal. Organizers say every penny counts to help support the grieving family.





Photos were provided by business partner and family friend, Vinnie Patel.