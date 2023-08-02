GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 47-year-old Gardendale man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly disseminating child pornography.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a search warrant was served in the 1600 block of Magnolia Street in Gardendale on Tuesday. The search warrant was executed by special agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Gardendale Police Department in connection to an ongoing ICAC investigation.

SBI special agents arrested Christopher O. Chilton, who has been charged with dissemination of child pornography. The ALEA stated once the ICAC investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.