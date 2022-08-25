BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.

According to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison for embezzlement. She pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

According to the plea agreement, Lumpkin was employed as a branch manager at a BBVA bank in Gadsden. Between January 2017 and June 2020, Lumpkin stole at least $184,250.00 from BBVA accounts associated with a deceased customer and her daughter. To do so, she prepared and approved debit tickets authorizing the transactions, which were purportedly signed by the deceased customer’s daughter. The defendant then withdrew the funds from those accounts and converted them to her own use.

“The defendant abused her position as a bank employee and used it to steal money from a grieving family,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We thank our outstanding law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service for bringing her to justice and for their continued efforts to safeguard America’s financial systems.”

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case.