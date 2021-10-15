Gadsden woman charged with child abuse following death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter last week, a Gadsden woman has been charged with abusing her.

Haley Metz, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse. Previously, the child’s father, Nikolas Dimaso, had been charged with capital murder in the death.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, Metz’s arrest came after evidence was recovered during the investigation.

Both Metz and Dimaso are being held at the Etowah County Detention Center.