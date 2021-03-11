Gadsden woman arrested after newborn tested positive for drugs

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child after her newborn tested positive for drugs, according to authorities.

Andrea Diane Adair, 31 of Gadsden, was arrested on March 5 and is now charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, which is a felony. She is currently being held at the Etowah County Jail.

Adair, along with the newborn baby, tested positive for benzodiazepines and barbiturates.

The Etowah County Department of Human Resources was called and the child has been placed with a family member.

Adair’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash. Conditions of Adair’s bond are she must attend a drug treatment program and be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral.