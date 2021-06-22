Gadsden sex offender arrested for not carrying proper identification

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested during a traffic stop last week when authorities discovered he was a registered sex offender and did not meet the identification requirements under Alabama law.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lavon Robertson was arrested during a traffic stop in the Gallant area on June 16. During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered Robertson was a registered sex offender and he was not carrying the required identification needed under Alabama Law.

Robertson was released on a $3,500 bond.

Sex offenders who are residents in Alabama must carry a valid drivers license or identification card issued by the ALEA at all times.

