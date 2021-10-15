Gadsden police seeking assistance in unsolved murder case

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Gadsden Police Department are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on an unsolved murder that occurred in June.

Dadrian Levon Wright, 19, was shot and killed on June 5 in the 900 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue in Gadsden.

Police report Wright was in a parking lot after an event when an unknown suspect shot and killed him. Several people were in the area when shots were fired.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Wright is encouraged to call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

You can also download the P3-tips app. Investigators ask that you make sure you receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, the group will provide a $1,000 reward.