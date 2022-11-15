GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to employees who said that a man entered the store and after walking around for a minute, approached the cash register to make a purchase.

When the cashier opened the register drawer, the suspect pointed a gun and said “give me all the money!” The suspect then left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

He was last seen running east from the parking lot towards the Green Pastures neighborhood. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.