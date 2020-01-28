Gadsden police searching for 2 suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden police are searching for two males connected to an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on 1407 South 11th Street.

The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 24 when Gadsden Police Department Officers responded to the Dollar General store. Police say the two males came into the store and demanded money from registers.

How to identify the suspects (see video above for more detail):

Suspect #1: One of the suspects was a heavyset male of light complexion and is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark-colored pants with white writing, white shoes, a dark hoodie with a white shirt underneath, an orange toboggan with a black mask and dark gloves.

Suspects #2: The other male was of dark complexion and skinny build. He is approximately 6’2″ tall and was wearing light blue pants, brown or black shoes, a brown hoodie, a blue full0face ski mask and light-colored gloves.

Police say at least one of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

Gadsen police ask that if anyone can identify these suspects or provide more information on the robbery that day, they should contact the Gadsen Police Department. Their tip line is 256-543-2444 or contact Gadsden Police Detective Devine at 256-549-4653.

