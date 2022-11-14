GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting.

An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail.

According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around 5 p.m., officers arrived at the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot, who was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators said the shooting occurred after a minor traffic collision occurred in the parking lot of a local business. Hendrix then allegedly left the parking lot in an SUV and headed in an unknown direction.

On Oct. 28, Gadsden Police Investigators released information about the shooting and a photo of the suspect, who was later identified by a tipster as Hendrix. A cash reward will be provided to them by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.