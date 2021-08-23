Gadsden mom charged after she, newborn baby test positive for drugs

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman was arrested for Chemical Endangerment of a child after she tested positive for two illegal substances while giving birth.

Bailey Nicole Marshall of Gadsden tested positive for ecstasy and amphetamine while giving birth on Aug. 5, Sheriff Jonathon Horton with Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday. Marshall’s infant tested positive for amphetamine, too, and has been placed in a safety plan.

Marshall has been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, investigator Brandi Fuller of ECSO said.

Marshall is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. She will have to enter a drug treatment facility upon her release.