GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson.

According to authorities, the invasion occurred in Oakleigh Estates around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot in his home on Carolyn Lane, where he and two other people were staying. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The two other residents were able to escape unharmed.

Capt. Jackson said capital murder warrants were obtained on two suspects, they are still being searched for.